Somerset Trust Co Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

