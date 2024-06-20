Anderson Wittekind William Sells 50,000 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,328.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Renovaro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovaro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

