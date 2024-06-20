Insider Buying: Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.00. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Denny’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.