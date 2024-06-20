Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys 4,963 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) Director Lukas M. Roush bought 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.49.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
