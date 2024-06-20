Es Charles Van Sells 2,805 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $18,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

