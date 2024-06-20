Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 3,300 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BOX by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

