Jonathan Burth Sells 2,845 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

