Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.