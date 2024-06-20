iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.20

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 1024514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

