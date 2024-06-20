Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $894.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $793.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

