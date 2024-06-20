Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.45 Billion Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,916,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.05% of Pentair worth $1,448,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $173,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 644.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

