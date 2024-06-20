Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,910,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $194.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average of $216.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

