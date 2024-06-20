Cwm LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 448,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

DE opened at $382.76 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

