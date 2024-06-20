Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

