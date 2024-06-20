Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

