Cwm LLC Acquires 6,521 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.58% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

