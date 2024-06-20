U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

