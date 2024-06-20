Cwm LLC Sells 8,763 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after buying an additional 85,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

