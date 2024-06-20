Cwm LLC Sells 12,458 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

