Cwm LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,626,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.64 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

