Cwm LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

