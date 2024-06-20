The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYT opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

