Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

INFY opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

