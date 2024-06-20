Cwm LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

