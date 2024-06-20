Cwm LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

