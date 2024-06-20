Cwm LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,617,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

