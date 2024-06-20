Cwm LLC Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC cut its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,573 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.