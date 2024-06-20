Cwm LLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,488,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

