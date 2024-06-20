Cwm LLC Buys 331 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 666,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.