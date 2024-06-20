Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

