Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $263.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.47.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

