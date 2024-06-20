Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.