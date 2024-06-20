Cwm LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 456.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

