HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,297,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,967,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.