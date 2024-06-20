PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $115.75 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360 shares of company stock worth $4,515,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

