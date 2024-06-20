Sean F. Moran Sells 9,355 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $468.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

