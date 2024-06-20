PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,069,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Nordson by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

