Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

