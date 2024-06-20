Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

DLR opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.