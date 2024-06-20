Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,547,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 0.7 %

Stellantis stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.