Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.