Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 7,484 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRE stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

