11,525 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

