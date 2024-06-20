Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.