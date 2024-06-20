Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $806,000 Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vertex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vertex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $927,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,369,347 shares of company stock valued at $75,525,996. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

