Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,293 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 267.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Standex International Stock Down 0.1 %

SXI stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.