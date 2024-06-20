Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $274.70 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.