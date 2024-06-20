Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $761,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

