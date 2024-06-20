Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 276 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

