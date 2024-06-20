David Scott Offer Sells 7,037 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $220,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $356,003.20.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401,851 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex



Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

